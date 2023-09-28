Mission: Impossible Streaming: Netflix Adding Most of the Franchise

The popular Mission: Impossible action franchise will get even easier to stream next month. With the exception of the newly released Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the entire Mission: Impossible series has been available to stream on Paramount+. In October, the majority of the films in the franchise will be getting a second home on Netflix.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming lineup in the month of October. Much to the surprise of subscribers, that list included four of Tom Cruise's seven Mission: Impossible titles. All of them will be added on October 1st.

The original 1996 Mission: Impossible is one of the films hitting Netflix, along with Mission: Impossible II, Mission: Impossible III, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

Coming Soon to Netflix

The Mission: Impossible movies are just a handful of the films set to hit Netflix on October 1st. You can check out the full list of October 1st additions below.

Leaving Netflix in October

Good news and bad news go hand-in-hand, right? There may be quite a few new movies and shows coming to Netflix next month, but there are also several popular titles set to exit the streaming service in the coming weeks. Here's the complete list of Netflix's October exits:

