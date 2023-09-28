Mission: Impossible Streaming: Netflix Adding Most of the Franchise
Four Mission: Impossible movies are hitting Netflix in October.
The popular Mission: Impossible action franchise will get even easier to stream next month. With the exception of the newly released Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the entire Mission: Impossible series has been available to stream on Paramount+. In October, the majority of the films in the franchise will be getting a second home on Netflix.
On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming lineup in the month of October. Much to the surprise of subscribers, that list included four of Tom Cruise's seven Mission: Impossible titles. All of them will be added on October 1st.
The original 1996 Mission: Impossible is one of the films hitting Netflix, along with Mission: Impossible II, Mission: Impossible III, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.
Coming Soon to Netflix
The Mission: Impossible movies are just a handful of the films set to hit Netflix on October 1st. You can check out the full list of October 1st additions below.
60 Days In: Season 4
A Beautiful Mind
American Beauty
Backdraft
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Cinderella Man
Colombiana
Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
Dune (2021)
Elysium
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Gladiator
Hot Tub Time Machine
Kung Fu Panda
Love Actually
Margot at the Wedding
Miss Juneteenth
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend's Wedding
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Adventures of Tintin
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Firm
The House Bunny
The Little Rascals (1994)
War of the Worlds
Leaving Netflix in October
Good news and bad news go hand-in-hand, right? There may be quite a few new movies and shows coming to Netflix next month, but there are also several popular titles set to exit the streaming service in the coming weeks. Here's the complete list of Netflix's October exits:
Leaving 10/1/23
The Rental
Leaving 10/2/23
Jexi
Leaving 10/4/23
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Leaving 10/5/23
American Pie: Girls' Rules
Leaving 10/14/23
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 10/31/23
Cliffhanger
Collateral
Coming to America
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Girl, Interrupted
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE
Mile 22
No Strings Attached
Pride & Prejudice
Reservoir Dogs
Steel Magnolias
Tagged: Seasons 1-3
Terminator Genisys
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2
Victorious: Seasons 1-2