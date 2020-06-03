John Boyega Speaks At Black Lives Matter Protest In London

✖

Around the world, voices are shouting their support for Black lives. Among those participating in rallies and protests is Star Wars star John Boyega, emotionally calling out for better treatment of Black people around the world. It should come as no surprise to those who follow Boyega. The actor and producer has been vocal on social media, dominating trolls and letting his voice be heard on Twitter and Instagram when it matters most. Now, videos of Boyega using a megaphone to reach more people and try to positively impact the world are surfacing on Twitter.

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important," Boyega said in one video. "We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting." He is also seen in other videos encouraging Black men to take care of Black women, promising, "They are ours!" and encouraging an revitalized sense of responsibility.

Check out the video of Boyega, captured at London's Hyde Park, in the tweet below.

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting,” @johnboyega just told #BlackLivesMatter protesters in London’s Hyde Park pic.twitter.com/P49cbwIp6P — Haley Ott (@haleyjoelleott) June 3, 2020

"Thank you for coming out today. Thank you for being here to show your support to us," he said in another speech outside of London's parliament building. "Black people, I love you. I appreciate you. Today is an important day. We are fighting for our rights. We are fighting for our ability to live in freedom. We are fighting for our ability to achieve. We are fighting for our life to be of quality. Today, you are a physical representation of that."

See the video from outside of London's parliament building below.

Outside parliament @JohnBoyega tells everyone to take a knee and says black people “I love you” pic.twitter.com/2egDZwmBzE — SymeonBrown (@symeonbrown) June 3, 2020

Boyega's passionate speeches are all over Twitter, along with several other celebrities who have been active in the Black Lives Matter movement.

In one of his remarks, Boyega said, "I'm not sure if I'll have a career after this," in reference to many Black people being shut out of sports leagues, acting roles, or other employment opportunities after speaking out on racial oppression.

