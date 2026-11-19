John Carpenter’s ’80s cult-classic sci-fi action film Escape From New York is getting a remake from Watchmen and Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder. Snyder is doing a re-imagining of the original film’s concept, moving the timeline further ahead to the 1990s (as opposed to the ’80s), with some whole new subtext about the dystopian version of America where New York City has been transformed into a penal colony.

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In addition to teasing bits and pieces of Escape From New York‘s story, Snyder has also hinted that John Carpenter is invovled with the film. Today, we’re getting confirmation that Carpenter is not just invovled with Escape From New York in an advisory role, but is actually part of the crew of the film – in a perfect job slot.

John Carpenter’s Official Role In The Escape from New York Remake Revealed

John Carpenter was on Star Trek: The Next Generation alumni Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes’ podcast Dropping Names, and the subject of Snyder’s Escape from New York remake came up – specifically the film’s score. John Carpenter made his mark on cinema with films like Halloween (1978), Escape from New York (1981), and The Thing (1982), not just because of his indie directing and creative bends on genre, but also because of the iconic scores for those films, two of which (Halloween and EfNY) Carpenter composed himself. So the question is: Who is composing Zack Snyder’s Escape from New York?

The answer: John Carpenter is. As the filmmaker told Spiner and Frakes (quite frankly): “I demanded to be the composer … and they’re not going to use my score, we’re going to remake the score.”

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As stated, Escape from New York was one of Carpenter’s earliest achievements as both a director and a composer, and proof that Halloween was no fluke. Having Carpenter back to compose the score instantly lends credibility to Snyder’s remake, which is something the project definitely needs. Snyder’s reputation has taken a hit after a string of frustrating projects launched through his Netflix deal. That includes the franchise non-starter Army of the Dead and a failed attempt to launch a new Star Wars-style franchise with Rebel Moon. In fact, Escape from New York has some fans on board precisely because it brings Snyder back to a grounded place: re-envisioning someone else’s work, which has produced his most acclaimed films (Dawn of the Dead, 300, Watchmen).

With Carpenter there, literally watching every frame of the film as he composes for it, you can rest assured that Snyder will be collaborating a lot more on this film than he usually does.

Escape from New York is currently in production. No release date has been set.