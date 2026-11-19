Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey clocks in at 173 minutes in total, just seven minutes shy of three hours. Even with the epic length needed to tell Homer’s story on an IMAX scale, it’s till not even Nolan’s longest movie as a filmmaker, but the spectacular runtime becomes even more impressive when you recall the film made $1.8 billion at the global box office. Not bad for a time when our fractured attention spans are being pulled in many directions. So what if the movie was….even longer?

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Extended cuts are nothing new in Hollywood; Sony just confirmed a version of Spider-Man: Brand New Day with 7 extra minutes of footage will arrive in December, but fans shouldn’t expect the same to happen with The Odyssey. Speaking during a Q&A on the Universal Lot (via The Independent), Nolan confirmed that “there’s a lot of deleted scenes scrumpled up in the wastebasket that no one will ever see,” but noted that there is no sacred director’s cut of The Odyssey hiding in a vault that he’s waiting to spring on the public one day. In fact, he said he doesn’t “believe” in director’s cuts at all.

Chris Nolan Shoots Down The Odyssey Director’s Cut Potential

Nolan offered some extra context as to why he doesn’t believe in the concept of director’s cuts, in part because sometimes these alternate versions of movies arrive years after the fact. He added, “I want to stand by the film that goes out. As a writer-director, I try to do a lot of that weeding out. There aren’t many scenes that were shot. On a film like this, to spend a day shooting something on top of a mountain or in the rain or on a boat or whatever that isn’t gonna be in the film, I would really rather not do that. And so I wanna stand behind the cuts of the films that are put out there.”

Hearing Nolan talk about deleted scenes in that way, while also confirming that they’re “scrumpled up in the wastebasket” sure seems to indicate that most of the cut material from The Odyssey never even made it to set, let alone shot before being left on the cutting room floor. For long time Nolan fans, this likely won’t come as a surprise, since he’s long had this mentality given the scope of the movies he makes, eager to waste no time on set for something that may not be necessary to the final cut.

It is interesting, given Nolan’s reverence for filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, to hear him break down his personal philosophy. As film fans may know, the director was notorious for trimming elements of his movies even after release, with 2001: A Space Odyssey being trimmed by roughly 17 minutes after its world premiere, and The Shining undergoing similar restructuring by the director.

Good news for Nolan fans is that not only was the version in theaters his full vision, but the film is finally at home, arriving on home media this week. That said, The Odyssey is already slated for a return to IMAX theaters this holiday season, returning to the premium format on December 11, a week before Dune: Part Three takes the screens all for itself.