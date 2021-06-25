✖

F9 star John Cena has apologized to China for calling Taiwan a country in a recent Fast & Furious 9 video. Cena apparently misspoke when he referred to Taiwan as a country, causing an uproar with Chinese audiences that insist on the island of Taiwan, governed by the Republic of China, being recognized as part of the People's Republic of China, a contentious situation ever since the Chinese Civil War and the United Nation's decision to recognize the PRC over the RoC. In his new video message to the people of China (seen HERE), Cena formally apologizes in Mandarin, which he learned to speak fluently during his career as a professional wrestler.

Ironically enough, Cena's apology video is now causing its own bit of controversy. Some critics see the "apology" as Cena selling out to China's CCP (Chinese Communist Party), the ruling government of China whose authoritarian reputation is well-known. The CCP is just as infamous for its propaganda initiatives - especially where big celebrities and studios are concerned.

In fact, cases like John Cena's apology are becoming all-too-common in Hollywood, as the industry has bent (at times even broken) to ensure that the lucrative Chinese market is wide open to reap. Movies and TV shows have had to cut lines or scenes based on CCP standards - while some movies have been banned from the country altogether. In fact, at the time of writing this, Marvel Studios is possibly looking at its two big 2021 films Shang-Chi and Eternals being banned from China - for reasons yet unknown.

Cena really did step on a cultural landmine by mentioning Taiwan as a country. Taiwan's status as the "Republic of China on Taiwan" has been an issue called into question since the early 20th century, and in the 21st century, there has been a growing movement of democratic sentiment (largely propelled by youth culture) aimed at the idea of Taiwan being an independent country, free of the Republic of China. In short, by referring to Taiwan as its own country, Cena was showing support and validation to that progressive movement in Taiwan - and stoking the ire of its detractors in the CCP and the Chinese citizenry.

Clearly, Universal Studios and the international distributors of F9 feel that the Chinese backlash is of much higher cost than the value of Taiwanese support, otherwise, this apology video wouldn't exist. Cena's apology (blaming a long press circuit, tired mind, and self-shaming lack of understanding Mandarin) may be cringeworthy, but effective, for placating the CCP.

F9 hits US theaters on June 25th.