John Cena and Idris Elba's New Movie Adds Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has landed her latest blockbuster project. On Wednesday, reports revealed that Chopra Jonas is set to star in Heads of State, the new action blockbuster set up at Amazon Studios. She will join a cast that also includes John Cena and Idris Elba. Nobody's Ilya Naishuller will be directing Head of State, with a script written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Harrison Query, based on an original idea for Query. While plot details are under wraps, the film is being described as a combination of Air Force One and Midnight Run.

Cena and Elba will be executive producing the film, alongside Peter Safran, John Rickard, and Marcus Viscidi.

What are Priyanka Chopra Jonas' new projects?

Later this month, Chopra Jonas is set to star alongside Richard Madden in the Prime Video series Citadel. The series also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

In Citadel, Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

"We're immense fans of Bond, but our job is to try to take what we love about these sorts of genres and films that have influenced us and figure out ways to push them into spaces and places that surprise us..." Anthony Russo explained in a recent interview with Total Film. "Our job as storytellers isn't to bring you another version of Bond. Our job as storytellers is to bring you a fresh experience that you are excited and surprised by. So hopefully we hit that mark. We'll see."

"We certainly do think of it as a spy-verse," says Anthony, "that's the approach we took with it."