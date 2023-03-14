Prime Video Renews New Russo Bros. Series Before First Episode Premieres

Prime Video is placing all its bets on Citadel. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the series has already been renewed for a second season, over a month before its planned Season 1 debut. It is unknown at this point how many episodes Citadel will have in Season 2. Citadel hails from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and has been heralded as a major global event series for Amazon Studios ever since it was first announced in 2018. The series has been set to spawn local spinoff series, with one already in the works in India.

Even before Citadel was released, the series made headlines for its massive budget, which was reported to be well over $200 million due to reshoots and a creative overhaul. The series was set to be showrun by Alias writers Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec, with Game of Thrones' Brian Kirk directing five of the seven episodes of the first season, but they all departed after creative differences arose. The Russos, who reportedly had not been extensively involved in production due to their work on Netflix's The Gray Man, reportedly pushed for a second competing cut of the series, and brought on Hunters' David Weil to rewrite the show and Thomas Sigel to direct the reshoots. According to THR, Weil will remain the series' showrunner for Season 2, and the Russos are expected to direct multiple episodes.

What is Citadel about?

In Citadel, Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

The series also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

Citadel is set to debut exclusively on Prime Video on April 28th.