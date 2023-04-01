Citadel: Russo Brothers Say Prime Video Series Is an Answer to James Bond

We're just a few weeks away from the premiere of Citadel, an ambitious Prime Video series brought to life by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The series, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, has already dazzled fans with its first trailers and promotional material, which showcase the show's unique spy concept. In a recent interview with Total Film magazine, the Russo brothers teased what to expect from the series, and indicated that it plays off of the tropes of the James Bond franchise in an interesting way.

"It's an accurate way to talk about it, without question," Joe Russo explained. "I mean, we loved Bond growing up."

"We're immense fans of Bond, but our job is to try to take what we love about these sorts of genres and films that have influenced us and figure out ways to push them into spaces and places that surprise us..." Anthony Russo added. "Our job as storytellers isn't to bring you another version of Bond. Our job as storytellers is to bring you a fresh experience that you are excited and surprised by. So hopefully we hit that mark. We'll see."

"We certainly do think of it as a spy-verse," says Anthony, "that's the approach we took with it."

What is Citadel about?

In Citadel, Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

The series also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

Citadel is set to debut exclusively on Prime Video on April 28th.