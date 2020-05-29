John Glover Wants Henry Cavill's Superman Added To Shazam Post-Credit Scene

✖

After years on Smallville and a turn as Thaddeus Sivana's father in Shazam!, veteran actor John Glover really, really wants to be in something where the Superman actor actually suits up as Superman. That's the idea we get, anyway, as he is responding to the news that Henry Cavill will return for more movies with a suggestion that Shazam! director David F. Sandberg should find a way to insert Henry Cavill into the lunchroom scene from Shazam!. Superman originally had a slightly smaller role in Shazam!, but when Cavill could not appear, they reduced it down to something that could be done as a faceless cameo.

The reports that came out yesterday suggested that Cavill's role as Superman will be supporting for now, appearing in other characters' films rather than in solo Superman movies. One of the potential appearances that was suggested was a part in Shazam! 2, which is expected to start filming later this year, provided they can do so.

In a tweet, Glover said, "Now that Henry Cavill is Superman again, and Warner Bros. is dumping crazy money on [Zack Snyder's Justice League], can we get Henry's head added to the Shazam! post-credits scene with the great Zachary Levi?"

"In the script, we had a little scene with Superman — but we only had a very narrow window to shoot this scene in the school, so we tried to make it work with Henry Cavill but schedules did not align," Sandberg admitted in the DVD commentary. "I was like, 'what do we do now? We need an ending to our movie,' so we actually shot al little alternative ending in case we were going to use that where the kids see a hostage situation on TV and they just go out and fly off to deal with that, but it was like, 'we don't get the payoff with Shazam's going to show up at school.' So we did this thing with our Shazam stunt double in a Superman suit and we just cut out before you see his head. And it worked really well. I thought it was really funny. At first I was like, 'This is never going to work, this is going to feel cheap,' but cutting out on Freddy's reaction like that, I think is better than what we had originally planned. Originally Superman is supposed to sit down, talk to the kids, Freddy was going to be like 'I have so many questions,' and then we were going to cut out, but this sudden cut to the credits just works so much better."

Shazam! is now available on streaming video on demand platforms, as well as on DVD and Blu-ray.

