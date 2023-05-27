John Stamos Reveals "Disney Adult" Bond With Ryan Gosling

The term "Disney Adult" is one that some folks wear with pride while others try to avoid, but it ultimately refers to an adult who is a mega fan of Disney. "Disney Adults" typically visit Disneyland and Disney World frequently in addition to collecting merchandise, dressing up as characters, and having a deep love for Disney's movies and shows. There's even a dating app for folks who love Disney called Mouse Mingle. Understandably, Full House alum John Stamos was a little hesitant to embrace his own "Disney Adult" identity until an unlikely source encouraged him to be true to himself: Barbie star Ryan Gosling. Stamos recently appeared on Keke Palmer's podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer (via Deadline), and talked about a dinner he had with Gosling.

"Who's going to take me seriously with the Mickey Mouse stuff? I've got to distance myself from it," Stamos remembers thinking. "[Ryan Gosling] was like, 'Oh, you're a Disney fan, right?' ... I say, 'Yeah.' He goes, 'I'm obsessed. I'm a Disney adult, I go there by myself and I wear headphones. I go on rides. I have a mixtape.'" Stamon continued, "I go, 'Yeah, me too. I'm a Disney guy too,' ... So that kind of turned the corner for me."

Stamos added, "I had a nice, happy childhood, and I'm sure you did too, so I wasn't running away from anything ... But I think it really defined who I am as an artist, as a human, I think, because it was just so full of love and optimism, happiness. You go through the turnstile, and I think that's what Mr. Disney wanted you to feel, but everything else just goes away."

Of course, it's not too surprising that Gosling is a big Disney fan when you remember that he got his start on The Mickey Mouse Club.

Disney+ Cancels Big Shot:

In addition to being a fan of Disney, Stamos also starred in the Disney+ series Big Shot for two seasons. However, the show was canceled by the streamer earlier this year. The family sports dramedy starred Stamos as a big-name college basketball coach who is forced to work at an elite high school coaching the girls' team. The show also starred Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique A. Green, Tisha Custodio, and Cricket Wampler. The series was co-created by David E. Kelley along with Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett with all three serving as executive producers with Bill D'Elia.

