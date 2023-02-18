Disney+ Cancels John Stamos Series After Two Seasons

These days, it seems more and more shows are being canceled after one or two seasons, and Disney+'s Big Shot is the latest series to get the axe. The family sports dramedy starred John Stamos as a big-name college basketball coach who is forced to work at an elite high school coaching the girls' team. The show's second season premiered back in October, and it's not the only series the streamer is dropping after two seasons. According to Variety, Disney+ has also canceled The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers after two seasons.

In addition to Stamos, Big Shot starred Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique A. Green, Tisha Custodio, and Cricket Wampler. The series was co-created by David E. Kelley along with Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett with all three serving as executive producers with Bill D'Elia. Stamos has yet to comment on the cancellation news, but Brown did share a post on Twitter. "We had a good run, guys! Thanks for enjoying #BigShot for two seasons. #SirensOut 🧜🏽‍♀️," she wrote. You can view the post below:

Last year, Kelley talked about the show's return. "We are thrilled to be returning with Big Shot," he said in a statement. "The show has touched so many hearts — John Stamos' brilliance especially as Coach Marvyn Korn — we look forward to season two and beyond."

"This show represents everything Disney is to me — family, inclusion, and unity," Stamos added. "But at its core, Big Shot is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney+ demonstrated by giving us a second season. I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines. I'm so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow. And yet, he still has so much more to learn…thankfully he'll get that chance in season two."

Back in 2021, ComicBook.com spoke with some of the show's young stars, who talked about working with Stamos.

"Well, I mean John's such a goober, he's such a great guy." Le shared. "And I think that definitely in that scene, it was kind of one of those moments where it was the pilot, so the only real experience with that fun side of him that we had was when he literally stole a golf cart after the first table read, and we like ran around, well not ran, we drove around a lot, like all five of us on this one little tiny thing. And so kind of only seeing that side, and doing that scene with him was, it was super interesting because we went into it."

