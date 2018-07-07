Keanu Reeves Confirms ‘John Wick 3’ Title

John Wick 3 finally has an official title, with Keanu Reeves confirming that the third installment in the franchise will be called John Wick 3: Parabellum.

In an interview with ComingSoon.net, Reeves explained that “Parabellum” means “Prepare for war.”

“It’s part of that famous sentence, ‘Si vis pacem, para bellum,’ which translates as, ‘If you want peace, prepare for war,’” he said.

He opened up about Halle Berry‘s character Sofia, who he says enhances his character, John Wick.

“[He] is fighting for his life and thinks that Halle Berry’s character has some information for him. They have a past, and they get involved with The High Table, this kind of overlording entity,” Reeves said, laughing.

Fans got their first look at Berry’s character last month in a photo released by the film’s official Twitter account. In the photo, Berry appears in character with a pair of hounds at her sides. “A woman on a mission,” the tweet is captioned. “Halle Berry is Sofia in John Wick 3.”

The first John Wick film, released in 2014, was largely credited with Reeves’ return to action thrillers after neglecting the spotlight after The Matrix trilogy. Like Reeves, Berry is no stranger to action films, as she played Storm in the original X-Men films and recently dove back into the comic book world for Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Reeves and Berry will be joined by a massive supporting cast John Wick 3: Parabellum. Laurence Fishburne, who appeared in The Matrix with Reeves, is expected to return as Bowery King. Other cast members include Ian McShane, Asia Kate Dillon, Jason Mantzoukas, Anjelica Huston, Mark Dacascos and Lance Reedick.

Fans have the most questions, however, about John Wick’s nameless dog. The entire series began with a pup (Daisy) that helps Wick overcome his grief from the loss of his wife, played by Blue Bloods star, Bridget Moynahan. At the end of the first John Wick film, he befriends a pit bull, which walks off with him as the credits roll and cares for throughout the second John Wick film.

In John Wick: Chapter 2, a man asks Wick if the dog has a name and he replies, “No.” While some fans have theorized that the dog’s name is actually No, others assume that Wick hadn’t given the dog a name so as to stay detached, considering what happened to Daisy.

Photos leaked by We Got This Covered in May showing the dog will be returning for John Wick 3.

Written by Derek Kolstad and directed by Chad Stahleski, John Wick 3: Parabellum is scheduled for release on May 17, 2019.