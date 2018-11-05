Halle Berry Shares New ‘John Wick 3’ Photo

It’s just a matter of months until Halle Berry will make her mark on the John Wick franchise, and it looks likes she’ll be doing so in style.

Berry recently shared a new photo on her Twitter account from the production of John Wick 3: Parabellum, in which she can be seen posing on some desert sand dunes. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Parabellum, Berry will be playing Sofia, an assassin who has previously been described as “a woman on a mission”. While it’s unclear exactly how she will factor into the latest adventure of John Wick (Keanu Reeves), it certainly seems like she will be a force to be reckoned with.

Parabellum will be directed by Chad Stahelski, with a script from Derek Kolstad, Chris Collins & Marc Abrams, and Shay Hatten. In addition to Reeves and Berry, the film will star Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Common, Lance Reddick, and Ruby Rose.

“[This] time the maelstrom around Wick will include “horses, dogs, cats, a raven, a bunch of pigeons, a motorcycle chase, car chase, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, shotguns and ninjas”.” Stahelski explained to Empire earlier this year. “And if that doesn’t sound like the greatest thing in the world to you, there’s nothing more that can be done.”

You can read the newest synopsis for John Wick 3: Parabellum below.

“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons … he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: Taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services, and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

Are you excited to see Berry kick butt in John Wick 3: Parabellum? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

John Wick 3: Parabellum will debut in theaters on May 17, 2019.