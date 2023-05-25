John Wick 4 Star Believes John Wick Is Really SPOILER (Exclusive)

Full spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4 will follow. Fans of the Keanu Reeves-lead action franchise got the biggest shock of their lives earlier this year when the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 arrived. After four movies and countless injuries throughout his fights, John Wick finally died. Though there's some clear finality to this ending, some fans aren't convinced. No body is ever seen and the film concludes with Winston standing over his grave, buried next to his wife naturally. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an interview to promote the home media release for the film, we asked John Wick: Chapter 4 star Natalia Tena what her reading of that scene is, and if Keanu Reeves' action-favorite is really done.

"I do," Tena said when asked if she though John Wick was really dead. "I mean, even if he's not dead physically, I think he's dead in the sense of like he's out, a bit like how it ends. It's like he is, he's earned that out. I think it doesn't really matter. It's just like that is the end of him for that story. I mean, I have no idea what they're gonna do with the world, but that's what I'm imagining."

Speaking in a previous interview with ComicBook.com, series director Char Stahelski noted that there is a specific difference between the actual John and the persona of John Wick. "As far as the John Wick conundrum, we've always looked at it as duality. There's John, there's John Wick, so you tell me who lives, who dies?"

Even having said that though, Stahelski hasn't completely ruled out the potential for a John Wick: Chapter 5. Naturally given the success of the Wick franchise, which has brought in over $1 billion at the global box office. Though plans are already moving forward with a prequel TV series and a spinoff movie, the lingering shadow of a John Wick 5 may loom large for a while. As Stahelski told The Direct though, fans should ask themselves a question

"The real question you ask yourself is not, 'Do I want it?' Yes, I wouldn't mind doing it...We feel we put everything we had into 'John Wick 4,' and we feel we completed the cycle. We feel like we ended it. So, we feel like, 'You know, that was a great way to wrap up the previous three films and the fourth and deliver something satisfying and fun.'"

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits Digital HD on May 23rd and hits 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, and On Demand on June 13th. You can check out your pre-order options right here.