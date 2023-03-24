John Wick 4 Has a Pivotal Post-Credits Scene

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now out in theaters, and now that the franchise has hit the point of expanding into a whole franchise universe of planned spinoffs, fans are wondering just how much interconnectivity there will be. To that end: moviegoers have been trained to expect one last post-credits scene for franchise universe films – "button scenes" that set up the next chapter and/or project that's coming. While the John Wick franchise usually avoids that trope, things are, as stated, changing in the franchise at this pivotal point. So:

Does John Wick: Chapter 4 Have A Post-Credits Scene?

(Photo: Lionsgate)

Indeed it does. John Wick 4 does have one last surprise for fans if they hang around after the credits – but in this case, they may not actually know to wait for it...

(MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW)

John Wick: Chapter 4 sees one of John Wick's oldest friends and allies, blind warrior Caine (Donnie Yen) get coerced into hunting down John on behalf of High Table member the Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård). During the film's First Act, Caine turns on John and his other old friend, Continental Osaka Manager Shimazu Koji (Hiroyuki Sanada) in a set of deadly fights, which ultimately leave Shimazu dead. Shimazu Koji's daughter and hotel concierge Akira (Rina Sawayama) swears vengeance against Caine, who promises that "I'll be waiting for you."

In the film's final act, the Marquis forces John and Caine into a duel-to-the-death using pistols, but John turns the tables, tricking the Marquis into stepping in and catching a bullet to his own head. John frees Caine and his daughter from the High Table, but even though John Wick wins his own freedom as well, he ultimately dies from his injuries in the battle.

John Wick 4 Post-Credits Scene Explained

(Photo: Lionsgate)

The John Wick: Chapter 4 post-credits scene picks up in Japan sometime after the events of the film. Caine is once again indulging in his favorite pastime: listening to his estranged daughter play the violin as a street performer, to earn money. After enjoying her performance, Caine begins to walk away; however, as he is crossing a major intersection, Akira is seen stalking him, poised for a surprise attack with her blades.

The scene sets up the John Wick franchise to expand beyond its titular character. Donnie Yen's Caine was given purposeful hints of a larger backstory, while Akira's story seems to be beginning to unfold. The sequence at the Osakaa continental was one of the best of John Wick 4, so more of that martial arts mayhem is definitely welcome in the franchise.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now playing in theaters.