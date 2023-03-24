John Wick 4 Director Weighs in on Whether SPOILER Is Really Dead

The first three chapters of the John Wick series delivered a body count well into the hundreds, with many of those deaths being quite brutal and leaving no room for survival. John Wick: Chapter 4 continues that trend, offering up arguably the highest body count in the franchise yet, but one death in particular took audiences by surprise, given that it wasn't as definitive as other executions. Director Chad Stahelski recently weighed in on this specific death and what it might mean not only for this film, but also for the franchise's future. John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters now.

WARNING: Major spoilers below for John Wick: Chapter 4

After surviving countless battles with guns, swords, and virtually anything else that could be weaponized, Keanu Reeves' John Wick seemingly succumbed to wounds suffered at the hands of Donnie Yen's Caine. The pair faced off in a deadly duel, with Caine taking the place of Bill Skarsgård's Marquis de Gramont, though with Wick managing to shoot and kill the Marquis, he cleared his name of all obligations to The High Table.

Following the duel, Wick collapsed and the film then cut to a scene in which Ian McShane's Winston and Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King stood over a tombstone reading "John Wick." Understandably, this implied that Wick had died, but Stahelski noted that there is a specific difference between the actual John and the persona of John Wick.

Stahelski confirmed with ComicBook.com, "As far as the John Wick conundrum, we've always looked at it as duality. There's John, there's John Wick, so you tell me who lives, who dies?"

While there were no clues that Wick had survived the events of Chapter 4, it would imply that the series was coming to an end with this latest film. Both Stahelski and Reeves have expressed interest in a possible future for the franchise, but developing such a sequel isn't currently a priority. The franchise doesn't rely on Wick, though, as there is one confirmed spin-off movie with Ballerina and the TV series The Continental also in the works.

Audiences could surely see the film's finale as the definitive ending of Wick's journey, or it could be interpreted that the tombstone was meant to serve more as a symbolic death of Wick's assassin career.

