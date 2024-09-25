John Wick's Ballerina Trailer Teaser Promises a Major Update This Week

It's been a while since we heard anything official about Ballerina, the upcoming John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas -- but that's about to change. A teaser video just released by Lionsgate (and delivered to John Wick fans via text message) revevals that the full trailer for the film is coming tomorrow. Ana de Armas plays the title role in Ballerina, which also stars Gabriel Byrne and also features the late Lance Reddick -- plus Keanu Reeves as John Wick, in spite of his character's apparent death in the fourth film back in 2023.

The trailer doesn't give any footage from the movie (or at least not any that features an actor), instead bringing the image of a ballerina music box slowly into focus. You can see it below.

"This one is set in between John Wick 3 and John Wick 4, because Keanu is in it, too," franchise star Ian McShane told Collider. "You didn't want to set it after John Wick 4, because then you'd have social media saying, 'Oh, so he's still alive! What's he going to do next time? Is there a John Wick 5?!' This way, you can still keep up the pretense that there might not be a John Wick 5."

Reports on that score have been conflicted, with persistent rumors that a John Wick Chapter 5 is in development (or even in production) but no confirmation from Lionsgate.

As far as Ballerina is concerned, the movie was originally set for a 2024 release, but was pushed to June 2025 in order to accommodate some additional photography that added scenes to the film. It's not too much of a surprise, considering that the Wick universe is seemingly a living organism, with new spinoffs and sequels constantly rumored, developed, or produced.

"All we did in those reshoots had to be there," de Armas said. "We got amazing footage. It's really spectacular. A trailer is coming out soon, I've been told. I saw it, and it's beautiful. I'm very proud of it. It's really exciting. It's dangerous, it's sexy, it's very John Wick. I think people are going to be surprised. I'm biased. Of course, I like the movie, but I think it's really cool. It's going to be amazing."

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is currently slated for a June 6th release.