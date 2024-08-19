John Wick 5 Filming Rumors Debunked

The John Wick Universe is far from over. Although the eponymous hitman seemingly died at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4, the franchise already has a pair of direct sequels in development, in addition to the Ana de Armas-starring Ballerina spinoff. There’s been increasing speculation a fifth film in the franchise’s main storyline could also be in the works, something that’s now been debunked by a Hollywood insider.

According to Collider, John Wick: Chapter 5 won’t begin filming next year. As the site says, franchise helmer Chad Stahelski is hard at work getting his Henry Cavill-starring Highlander reboot off the ground and won’t have time to direct another John Wick picture until at least 2026. The site makes sure to say that while John Wick: Chapter 5 won’t begin filming in 2025, that’s not to say a fifth Wick flick will never happen.

Stahelski is now the overseer of all things John Wick for Lionsgate, having landed a new role with the studio under a new first-look deal.

“I am pleased to be able to grow my relationship with Lionsgate in this new oversight role for the John Wick universe and its further expansion,” Stahelski shared in a statement in January via Variety. “John Wick is so close to my heart and to be able to continue shepherding it will be a blast for me. I’m so happy to also be launching another franchise with Highlander, a world that is so rich with engaging stories to be told.”

That role will see Stahelski designing a “comprehensive multiplatform content strategy for both franchises” and “guide the short- and long-term creative direction, franchise strategy, and strategic growth of these two iconic properties to ensure that quality, tone, and vision remain consistent.”

The first season of The Continental is now streaming on Peacock while Ballerina hits theaters on June 6, 2025. John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available for purchase wherever movies are sold, and first three films in the franchise are streaming on Tubi.