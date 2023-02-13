New John Wick: Chapter 4 Poster Revealed

The next chapter in the John Wick franchise is set to hit theaters next months, with IGN revealing an all-new poster for John Wick: Chapter 4 that features Keanu Reeves' iconic assassin in front of the Eiffel Tower. The poster itself doesn't offer any new details about the film, though with the iconic Parisian landmark behind him, it reminds audiences that the upcoming sequel is set to be a globe-trotting adventure. With six weeks to go until the release, this also builds excitement that the highly anticipated sequel's release is within arm's reach. Check out the poster below before John Wick: Chapter 4 lands in theaters on March 24th.

In John Wick Chapter 4, "With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin."

Check this new EXCLUSIVE poster from John Wick: Chapter 4 featuring Keanu Reeves.



While the new film will obviously focus on the adventures of the titular character, director Chad Stahelski previously teases that the new sequel will expand in surprising ways.

"If you took The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, crossed it with Zatoichi, and threw in a Greek myth, you'd probably get something close to this," Stahelski told Empire Magazine last year. "And who else f-cking says those kinds of sentences? Now you know why I like doing John Wicks."

"It gets a little scary after the third one," he continued. "Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, 'F-ck it, we're not doing that again.' So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic."

Confirming the expansive nature of this universe, Reeves is set to reprise his role in a spin-off film Ballerina starring Ana de Armas.

"It's a cool story," Reeves shared of the spinoff to Total Film. "[Director] Len Wiseman has a vision, but is also embracing, affectionately, the world of John Wick. Ian McShane is in it as Winston. So I felt that there was a cool handoff of stewardship, and it was fun to put the suit on again, however briefly. There's a reason for [John] to be in Ballerina; it's very organic. And working with Ana was great. She really loves action, and she's really good at it."

John Wick: Chapter 4 lands in theaters on March 24th.

