John Wick: Chapter 4: Keanu Reeves Teases "Japanese Influence" on New Movie, Including Anime

Recently, Creed III director and star, Michael B. Jordan, revealed that the upcoming boxing film was influenced by anime, and it's not the only new release getting those comparisons. John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theaters this year, and it will see Keanu Reeves starring in the titular role once again. The actor recently had a chat with Total Film (via CBR) and talked about how Japanese cinema and anime helped influence the latest John Wick.

"Japanese anime and Japanese filmmaking have definitely been something I've loved and have been influenced by," Reeves explained. "And bushido is definitely a theme in our film – you know, the code of the samurai – so, from the outside, it feels like a great fit, the idea of honor and sacrifice. There's definitely a strong Japanese influence."

Is John Wick 5 Still Happening?

"You have to see how the audience responds to what we did," Reeves shared with Total Film. "The only reason we've had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it. Hopefully, they'll like it."

In another interview with Total Film (via CBR), director Chad Stahelski explained why they opted not to film John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 back to back.

"I didn't feel good about doing 4 and 5 collectively," Stahelski shared, explaining that it would require a 200-day production, which he felt would be too much for the cast and crew. However, Stahelski says a fifth movie is still incoming. "Keanu calls it the John Wick fever," Stahelski joked. "You haven't done John Wick for two years and you're like, 'We gotta go do something!'"

In addition to Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 will feature some exciting new additions to the cast, including Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Bill Skarsgård (It and It Chapter Two) as well as Japanese-British pop star Rina Sawayama.

Will Keanu Reeves Be In Any John Wick Spin-Offs?

John Wick: Chapter 4 is not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in production. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Last year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project. Recently, it was confirmed that Reeves will be appearing in the project as John Wick. It was also confirmed that McShane will be reprising his role in the film.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24th.