Keanu Reeves Teases John Wick's Role in Ballerina Spinoff

The John Wick Universe is expanding. Ballerina, the Ana de Armas-starring spinoff, is now in principal photography and will feature Keanu Reeves' Wick in addition to other major supporting characters from the franchise, such as Winston (Ian McShane) and Charon (Lance Reddick). While Wick isn't set to have a major role by any stretch of the imagination, Reeves says the crossover is far from forced.

"It's a cool story. Len Wiseman has a vision, but is also embracing, affectionately, the world of John Wick. Ian McShane is in it as Winston," Reeves said in the latest cover story for Total Film.

The action star went on the confirm it's effectively a cameo, saying he just "briefly" worked with de Armas. "So I felt that there was a cool handoff of stewardship, and it was fun to put the suit on again, however briefly," the actor continued. "There's a reason for [John] to be in Ballerina; it's very organic. And working with Ana was great. She really loves action, and she's really good at it."

Beyond Ballerina, however, the future of the franchise is still unclear. According to Reeves, John Wick 5 will happen if enough movie-goers check out John Wick: Chapter 4 in March.

"You have to see how the audience responds to what we did," Reeves concluded. "The only reason we've had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it. Hopefully they'll like it."

Who Stars in John Wick Spinoff Ballerina?

Ballerina stars Ana de Armas in the leading role, and she will be joined by other characters in the John Wick Universe. Along with Lance Reddick returning as Charon, Ballerina also stars Ian McShane as Winston, the manager of The Continental Hotel, Anjelica Huston as The Director, and Keanu Reeves as John Wick, as well as Catalina Sandino Moreno, and The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus.

Len Wiseman directs Ballerina, which has a screenplay written by Shay Hatten. The producers are Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Ballerina and The Continental have yet to set release dates while John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit theaters on March 24, 2023.