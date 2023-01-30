John Wick: Keanu Reeves Comments on Possibility of Fifth Movie

Since audiences first met Keanu Reeves' John Wick back in 2014, the series has only grown more popular, to the point that spin-off movies and TV series are being developed, but as far as whether we'll get a sequel to the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves revealed that we'll have to wait to see how that film performs before word of a fifth film emerges. Knowing that there's any potential for a fifth film is likely promising, as we can imagine that Wick will survive the events of the upcoming movie, leaving audiences to wonder just how many chapters Wick has left in him. John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24th.

"You have to see how the audience responds to what we did," Reeves shared with Total Film, per GamesRadar. "The only reason we've had a chance to make these movies is that people have liked what we have done. So I think we have to wait and see how the audience responds to it. Hopefully they'll like it."

Director of the John Wick films Chad Stahelski has a similar reaction to a fifth film, though his desire to wait for updates about a fifth film is more that he's still so focused on completing Chapter 4 that he hasn't started exploring a potential Chapter 5.

"You might have to give me and John Wick just a little break," Stahelski joked with the outlet. "Ask me in a couple of months. In the next week, I'm praying to the movie gods that I finish this one."

Even if a Chapter 5 isn't guaranteed, this next film in the series won't definitively be the last time we see Wick, as Reeves will be making an appearance in the Ana de Armas-starring spin-off Ballerina.

"It's a cool story," Reeves shared of the spinoff. "[Director] Len Wiseman has a vision, but is also embracing, affectionately, the world of John Wick. Ian McShane is in it as Winston. So I felt that there was a cool handoff of stewardship, and it was fun to put the suit on again, however briefly. There's a reason for [John] to be in Ballerina; it's very organic. And working with Ana was great. She really loves action, and she's really good at it."

