John Wick 4: Wick Week Begins With New Trailers After Super Bowl 2023

Given the fourth John Wick flick is just a few weeks from release, Lionsgate didn't want to miss out on all the Big Game action. Moments after Super Bowl LVII concluded Sunday night, the studio released the latest teaser for the project, promoting an upcoming event called Wick Week. Over the next five days, five separate Wick-related features will be released as fans of the franchise celebrate the imminent arrival of its next installment.

"Game over?" Lionsgate tweeted. "Not really. Wick Week starts now."

game over? not really. wick week starts now. pic.twitter.com/NzXaWPt8Gm — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) February 13, 2023

The picture is shaping up to be the franchise's most explosive yet, with director Chad Stahelski suggesting it's a mix of The Good, The Bad and The Ugly mixed with Zatoichi and Greek mythology.

"If you took The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, crossed it with Zatoichi, and threw in a Greek myth, you'd probably get something close to this," Stahelski told Empire Magazine last year. "And who else f-cking says those kinds of sentences? Now you know why I like doing John Wicks."

"It gets a little scary after the third one," he added. "Because now we have a formula that works. But you have to throw caution to the wind and say, 'F-ck it, we're not doing that again.' So now, on number four, we have multiple storylines. The movie feels different. It feels more epic."

The film will have scenes in France, Jordan, Tokyo, and more, largely as a result of Stahelski's traveling tendencies.

"I travel a lot," Stahelski concluded. "I'm in Paris scouting, and see the Arc de Triomphe and I'm like, 'Okay, I got an idea.' So I put it in the movie. I've got some cowboy friends in the stunt community, so I think, 'That would be a cool horse gag.' Two of the big sequences were last-minute inspirations that I've always wanted to try but just didn't know how to do."

Chapter 4 is just the latest in entries for the ever-expanding John Wick franchise. The Ana De Armas-starring Ballerina is now in production and will see the return of Reeves' John Wick, Winston (Ian McShane), and The Director (Anjelica Huston). Ballerina and The Continental have yet to set release dates while John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit theaters on March 24th.