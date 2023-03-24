John Wick Chapter 4 Star Says Keanu Reeves Looked After Her on Set

It's been over three years since John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum hit theatres, and fans of the Keanu Reeves-led franchise have been eager for the fourth installment. John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, and it will feature some exciting new additions to the cast. Not only will Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Bill Skarsgård (It and It Chapter Two) be appearing in the film, but Japanese-British pop star Rina Sawayama has also joined the cast. During a recent interview with Variety, Sawayama talked about working with Reeves and had nothing but praise for the iconic star.

"I really love the process of doing something I've never done – learning to read scripts and getting into a character. But I don't know if I'll ever get used to seeing myself onscreen in that way, to be honest – it's a very different vibe to 'I need to look hot in my music video.' The camera gets so close you can basically see your pulse, it's crazy, crazy close. I watched a preview and I freaked out because it was so f*cking weird."

Sawayama added, "But Keanu was amazing, and exactly what you think he'd be like, so chill. But he looked after me in loads of different ways, very much behind the scenes – not telling me that he was doing something for me, but making sure that it was done. Although him being one of the executive producers means that he had a hand in casting me, so that was really crazy to comprehend."

In a previous interview with Metro, Sawayama shared her favorite memory of working with Reeves.

"Keanu just has such an ordinariness about him – he's really down to earth, he's someone who is so chilled and lovely – just great to hang out with like he's a family member," Sawayama explained. "My favorite memory is looking over to him while we were both training in the same gym and being like, 'F*ck!' That was one of my faves – [training] was just so brutal! I loved sharing that moment with him – we were both like, 'This is horrible.' But I can't compare to what he's done – he's in the whole movie and I am in a portion of the movie. I don't know how he does it – he does all his own stunts!"

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2023.