John Wick: Chapter 4 Star Rina Sawayama Shares Favorite Memory of Working With Keanu Reeves





John Wick: Chapter 4's Rina Sawayama shared her favorite memory of working with Keanu Reeves. While the fourth installment of the action series doesn't hit theaters until next year, the actress told Metro how hard the Matrix star trains. In her explanation, a day at the gym was really destroying everyone and Reeves had a very relatable response. He actually does all of his own stunts for this one, so the physical ordeal was all too real. Sawayama also mentioned that she's only in a section of the film, so the singer felt like she got lucky in that regard. No such luck for the John Wick actor, he had to really grind to keep his body in tip-top shape. Check out what she had to say about the experience right here down below.

"Keanu just has such an ordinariness about him – he's really down to earth, he's someone who is so chilled and lovely – just great to hang out with like he's a family member," she explained. "My favorite memory is looking over to him while we were both training in the same gym and being like, 'Fuck!' That was one of my faves – [training] was just so brutal! I loved sharing that moment with him – we were both like, 'This is horrible.' But I can't compare to what he's done – he's in the whole movie and I am in a portion of the movie. I don't know how he does it – he does all his own stunts!"

On the red carpet for CinemaCon, director Chad Stahelski said that the fourth entry was about making Reeves suffer. From the sounds of the story up there, he clearly meant it. "We keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer," the filmmaker explained to THR. "That's where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward."

"We do it chapter by chapter. Just like an author; write the chapter, scratch head, write next chapter," Stahelski told Collider. "I think Chapter 4 is a good continuation of all three previous films, and it's got a bit of a conclusion to it, which is great. We introduce a ton of new characters that have a lot to say about John Wick from his past and from, obviously, present. I think it's brotherhood, it's hope. It's what the life would really be like as a bit of an existential crisis with John, and I think that's the fun part of the movie."

