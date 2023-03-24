John Wick 4 To Include More Mythology and More Ninjas

It has been a long wait for the fourth John Wick film, but the movie is finally being released next year. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed last month and news about the movie continues to pour in, including the reveal that the fourth installment will be the longest film in the franchise. Chad Stahelski has directed every John Wick film and recently spoke with Variety about what fans can expect in Chapter 4, including some more mythology.

"I love mythology," Stahelski told Variety. "I love a good myth. I don't really believe – at least for the John Wick movies – in a three-act structure. I believe in storytelling and leaving it. You know, we've always seen John Wick as Odysseus. So we take the time we need to tell the story. As long as we don't fall asleep watching it, we keep it going. But I guess there is a bathroom limit."

"Ninjas in cars, I guess," Stahelski joked after being asked how one tops ninjas on motorcycles. "I don't know! It's always ninjas, man."

Earlier this year, John Wick: Chapter 4 was showcased at CinemaCon, and Lionsgate Chairman Joe Drake spoke about the new movie.

"Chad, as you might know, was a stuntman first. It's rare that people go from driving off cliffs to sitting in the director's chair... Usually, it's the other way around," Drake explained. "We'd worked with Chad on The Expendables back in 2010. He had the most unique perspective on stunts we'd ever seen. We placed a bet: that Chad's vision coupled with Keanu's singular screen presence would rewrite the action genre. And that bet paid off for everybody," he added.

"Moviegoers told us that watching the first Wick was like seeing the genre evolve right before their eyes, with fight scenes crazier and somehow more real than anything they'd ever seen. Shepherded by Chad in the director's chair, and the Baba Yaga himself, these incredible filmmakers continue to subvert genre conventions and defy audience expectations. More lore. More inventiveness. Exquisite locations. From the Roman Catacombs to Halle Berry shooting her way out of Casablanca. From John killing a 7-foot-tall hitman with a library book to horses galloping across the endless sweeping dunes of the Jordan desert."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2023.