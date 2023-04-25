John Wick: Chapter 4 Returning to IMAX Theaters

Whether you missed out when it first arrived or want to revisit the blood-pumping action, John Wick: Chapter 4 is returning to IMAX theaters for a one-week run kicking off on Friday. With this latest entry into the franchise being its biggest and bloodiest yet, getting to see the adventure in the biggest available format is the best way to witness the impressive experience, giving audiences a new appreciation for what the filmmakers pulled off. With no confirmed fifth film in the franchise on the horizon, this could also be the last chance to see Keanu Reeves' Wick in an IMAX theater in any capacity. The one-week run of John Wick: Chapter 4 kicks off on April 28th.

In John Wick: Chapter 4, John Wick (Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Even though we might not be seeing a proper John Wick film in the near future, we are confirmed to be getting the spin-off film Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, with Reeves having filmed sequences for that movie. While the spinoff will have some similarities to the Wick films, producer Erica Lee confirmed what will set the film apart from its predecessors.

"What's cool about Ballerina is it's a different setting. So it's, aesthetically, slightly different than the Wick movies," Lee shared with /Film last month. "Ana de Armas is an incredible actress and she's amazing. I think what's different about her in Ballerina is that Wick in John Wick is always trying to get out, and the character that Ana plays in Ballerina is trying to get in. So what does that mean for the character? What does that mean for the High Table, the world, the Continentals, all of that? And I think that, obviously, there's going to be killer action and use of interesting weapons and amazing cinematography and cool sets. It's a European location, so we're always trying to push the envelope. Then of course, we have cameos and appearances from some of our friends from Wick world, so some continuity."

Stay tuned for details on the future of the John Wick franchise. John Wick: Chapter 4 lands in IMAX theaters on April 28th. Ballerina currently has a release date of June 7, 2024.

Will you be seeing the film in IMAX? Let us know in the comments!