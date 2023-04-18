John Wick Director Reveals Which Actors He Wants for Sequel Film

By all accounts, the main John Wick franchise is on hold. Given the events of John Wick: Chapter 4 seem to wrap up the story of Keanu Reeves' eponymous hitman as neatly as can be, it's likely the franchise will be explored through spin-offs featuring other characters. If Wick helmer Chad Stahelski gets his way, he already has a dream list of actors he'd like to work with in the franchise.

First on the list is Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, an actor Stahelski says is one of the actors he'd like to work most with.

"There's a huge list, but just the first thing that came to mindset was Cillian Murphy. I'm a big Peaky Blinders fan. So, you know, I just think Cillian would fit right in," Stahelski said in a recent chat with The Direct. "Colin Farrell is fantastic. Charlize Theron when she did Atomic Blonde, I saw that went, 'Oh my God, I gotta work with this woman. She's awesome. I worked with Michelle Yeoh way back on a commercial years ago, and I've been dying to work with her ever since. I'm such a huge fan."

But that's only the tip of the iceberg. In addition to mentioning Birds of Prey star Jurnee Smollett, the filmmaker went on to name a few other genre icons.

"There's a lot, I mean, there are so many great people out there, man. If Robert Downey happened to sit in my chair right here, I'd figure that one out," Stahelski added. "Peter Dinklage, I was a huge fan of his in Game of Thrones. Sean Bean. Some of those guys I think are magical. I'd die for a chance with any of those people."

As it stands now, Lionsgate is actively producing at least two spin-offs set in the John Wick universe: Ballerina, a feature film starring Ana de Armas, and The Continenal, an event series dropping on Peacock later this year.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now in theaters. What other John Wick Universe spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!