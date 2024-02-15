Live Out Your Own John Wick Fantasy in New Las Vegas Experience

If the John Wick films ever made you wish you could enter the world of neon-soaked assassins, then you're in luck, as an all-new immersive "John Wick Experience" is set to open in Las Vegas later this year. The event will take on the look of The Continental hotels from the film franchise, and once fans enter, they'll be transported to the reality of contract killers that operate by specific codes and ethics. Director Chad Stahelski served as a collaborator on the project, which follows the announcement that he took on a role at Lionsgate that will allow him to oversee all corners of the franchise's future. A specific release date for the John Wick Experience has not yet been revealed.

The attraction is described, "The John Wick Experience an approximately 12,000-square-foot ticketed attraction located on the AREA15 campus, a curated collection of best-in-class immersive experiences, interactive attractions, events, and entertainment. The new experience blends immersive theatre and highly themed cinematic environments to create an interactive journey that transcends reality. Guests step through the doors of the Las Vegas Continental and into the fantastical underworld of John Wick, where they navigate a high-stakes adventure as well as visit a themed bar and retail shop open to the general public."

"Each group of guests will be tasked with specific missions, playing out in unique ways with characters, mythology, and iconography from the Wick universe. They may rub elbows with Continental staff, assassins, crime bosses, or other curious guests like themselves within the relative safety of the Continental. Guests will be drawn into the culture, trusted with secrets, and invited to private areas of the Continental, promising an authentic and compelling action-packed experience."

Jenefer Brown, executive vice president & head of global products and experiences at Lionsgate, shared in a statement, "One of the things I love about the John Wick franchise is the idea that there's a whole world of alliances and vengeance hiding in plain sight -- all converging within the worldwide locations of the Continental. This experience draws fans into that world like never before, and AREA15 is an ideal place for fans to live out the fantasy, action, and danger portrayed in the films."

The next chapter in the John Wick franchise, the spinoff Ballerina, is set to hit theaters on June 7th. John Wick 5 has not yet been confirmed.

