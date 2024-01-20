John Wick Movie Star Blasts The Continental Spinoff Series

The world of John Wick expanded back in September when The Continental debuted on Peacock. The show wasn't met with the best reviews and currently has a 63% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the prequel series a 2.5 out of 5, saying the show "doesn't pack the same sleek action, tight narratives, or mystifying aura" as the films that came before, adding, "The Continental is John Wick in name and name alone." Recently, John Wick director Chad Stahelski tried to distance himself from the series, and he's not the only one. Ian McShane, who plays Winston in the franchise, recently slammed The Continental by calling it a cash grab.

"No, I wouldn't watch it. I have no intentions – nobody – I don't think Keanu [Reeves] watched it, neither has Chad [Stahelski]. It had nothing to do with our movies," McShane told MovieWeb. "It's just a question of a TV company cashing in on the series and taking the option to [air?]. They never asked us about anything so why would I be interested in seeing it? I'm afraid their arrogance in getting the show out is beyond me so I wish them well. I think it's come and gone, hasn't it?"

Ian McShane Joins Ballerina:

McShane may have no interest in The Continental, but he will be involved in another John Wick spinoff. Ballerina is a women-led spinoff from Lionsgate, and the events of John Wick: Chapter 4 have led fans to believe the movie might also be a prequel.

Previously, it was announced that Keanu Reeves will be appearing in Ballerina as John Wick along with Lance Reddick as Charon. However, both John and Charon died in John Wick: Chapter 4. Reddick has since passed away in real life, but it's believed he will still be seen in the film. While John and Charon could be a part of the film in a flashback capacity, we're inclined to believe the movie takes place before the events of the John Wick films. In addition to Reeves and Reddick, it has also been confirmed that McShane will be reprising his role as Winston in the film, and Anjelica Huston will be returning as The Director from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Are you surprised by Ian McShane's comments about The Continental? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, and stay tuned for more updates about the John Wick franchise.