John Wick Filmmaker’s New Dystopian Crime Thriller Just Got a Release Date

While we may be at just the beginning of the 2026 summer blockbuster season, Hollywood is always looking to the future when it comes to film releases—and we mean that in more ways than one. Lionsgate just set the release date for its upcoming dystopian future action thriller and not only is the Chad Stahleski-produced film Karoshi headed to theaters sooner than you think, but we just got some major new details about the film as well.

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According to Deadline, the Takashi Doscher directed Karoshi will open in theaters on January 29, 2027. The release date puts it up against Paramount’s The Rescue, starring Yellowstone prequel 1923 and The Housemaid star Brandon Sklenar. We also got new information about what the film is about expanding on what had previously been described as a corporate thriller and, from the sounds of things, it will be much more nuanced than that.

Karoshi Sounds Like a Slick, Futuristic Collision of Culture and Corporate

Per Deadline’s report, Karoshi will be set in a near-future Manhattan where “corporate loyalty and cultural tradition have reshaped everyday life. When a mysterious outsider infiltrates a powerful company after a worker’s death, he exposes the violent system hidden beneath its polished surface.” While that description itself conjures up something of a specific, almost high-tech vibe, it also suggests a tense, almost intimate story which would be very much in keeping with some of Doscher’s previous work. While the filmmaker may not yet be a household name, he is best known for films like Only and Still. While Still in particular leaned into a Southern Gothic aesthetic that utilized isolated settings and sharp use of natural light and Only had a more post-apocalyptic setting, both films made use of minimalism within their storytelling. It’s something that could suit a near-future corporate dystopia very well. He also excels at drawing out tension and intimacy with characters, another aspect of things that would play well for Karoshi.

The film also boasts an interesting cast that could make things even more interesting. The film is set to star Teo Yoo (Past Lives), Isabel May (Scream 7), Takehiro Hira (Shogun), Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent), Show Kasamatsu (Tokyo Vice), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), and Cynthia Erivo (Wicked). While we don’t yet know anything about individual characters, it reads very much like a complex and varied lineup of talent, one that promises dynamic characters and a bit of action as well, particularly with Hira, Yoo, and Kasamatsu in the cast. Hira in particular was a villain in Shogun and previous reports have indicated that he will take on a villainous role for Karoshi as well.

Karoshi is set to open in theaters on January 29, 2027. 87Eleven Entertainment’s Stahelski is set to produce along with Jason Spitz, Alex Young, and Nathan Kahane.

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