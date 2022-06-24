All Three John Wick Movies Heading to the Same Streaming Service
John Wick has become one of the most popular and influential action franchises of the last couple of decades, thanks in large part to the incredible stunt work and performance by star Keanu Reeves. Fans have a ton of love for the John Wick movies, and have been anxiously awaiting the fourth installment for the past couple of years. John Wick 4 isn't arriving until 2023, but watching the franchise is about to get a lot easier for fans.
On Thursday, Peacock revealed the complete lineup of titles making their way to its streaming roster in the month of July. John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum were all on the list, making the entire franchise available on the same major streaming service.
The John Wick movies are certain some of the biggest titles coming to Peacock next month, but they're far from the only ones worth getting exciting about. Here's the full list of movies being added to Peacock on July 1st:
Armageddon, 1998
American Pie, 1999
American Pie 2, 2001
American Reunion, 2012
American Wedding, 2003
Antz, 1998
Away We Go, 2009
The Bad Guys, 2022
Batman, 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
The Big Lebowski, 1998
The Big Wedding, 2013
Blue Crush, 2002
Blue Crush 2, 2011
Blue Valentine, 2011
Born On The Fourth of July, 1989
Bridesmaids, 2011
Bring It On Again, 2004
Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006
Bulletproof, 1996
Cast Away, 2000
The Change-Up, 2011
Cowboys & Aliens, 2011
Crimson Tide, 1995
Date Night, 2010
Dazed and Confused, 1993
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004
End Of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock, 2004
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004
Gnomeo & Juliet, 2011
Fantastic Four, 2005
Field of Dreams, 2005*
For Love of the Game, 1999
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991
Get Him to the Greek, 2010
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001
He's Just Not That Into You, 2009
Honey, 2003
Honey 2, 2011
I Think I Love My Wife, 2007
John Wick, 2014
John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019
Just Go With It, 2011
Liar, Liar, 1997
Little Fockers, 2010
Looper, 2012
Lucy, 2014
Major Payne, 1995
Marley & Me, 2008
Meet the Fockers, 2004
Meet the Parents, 2000
Mystery Men, 1999
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
The Other Guys, 2010
Robots, 2005
The Rock, 1996
Role Models, 2008
Shallow Hal, 2001
Shark Tale, 2004
A Simple Favor, 2018
Sisters, 2015
The Skulls II, 2002
The Skulls III, 2004
The Skulls, 2000
Stick It, 2006
Trainwreck, 2015
Tremors, 1990
Tremors 3: Back To Perfection, 2001
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004
Tremors 5: Bloodlines
Tremors 6: Cold Day In Hell, 2018
Tremors II, 1996
Unbreakable, 2000
What's Love Got To Do With It, 1992
You Don't Mess with the Zohan, 2008
Are you excited to watch the John Wick franchise on Peacock next month? Let us know in the comments!