Everything Coming to Peacock in July 2022

In July, Peacock will continue establishing itself as a must-have streaming service as it prepares to add quite a few new movies, TV shows, and sporting events to its roster. On Thursday, the NBCUniversal streaming released the complete list of titles being added to its lineup throughout the month to July, and there is quite a bit for subscribers to get excited about. The first day of July will be the biggest day of Peacock's month, at least when it comes to new movies. The service has a massive list of movies being added to its roster on July 1st, including the new DreamWorks film The Bad Guys, which has been playing in theaters since April. July 1st will also see the addition of all eight Harry Potter movies, the four main American Pie movies, and the first four Batman films. For fans of wrestling, WWE is has one just one, but two Premium Live Events streaming on Peacock in the month of July. Money in the Bank takes place on July 2nd, while Summerslam is scheduled for July 30th. Both will be available on-demand on Peacock as soon as the live event ends. You can check out the full list of Peacock's July arrivals below!

July 1 Armageddon, 1998

American Pie, 1999

American Pie 2, 2001

American Reunion, 2012

American Wedding, 2003

Antz, 1998

Away We Go, 2009

The Bad Guys, 2022

Batman, 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Big Lebowski, 1998

The Big Wedding, 2013

Blue Crush, 2002

Blue Crush 2, 2011

Blue Valentine, 2011

Born On The Fourth of July, 1989

Bridesmaids, 2011

Bring It On Again, 2004

Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006

Bulletproof, 1996

Cast Away, 2000

The Change-Up, 2011

Cowboys & Aliens, 2011

Crimson Tide, 1995

Date Night, 2010

Dazed and Confused, 1993

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004

End Of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock, 2004

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2004

Gnomeo & Juliet, 2011

Fantastic Four, 2005

Field of Dreams, 2005*

For Love of the Game, 1999

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Fried Green Tomatoes, 1991

Get Him to the Greek, 2010

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001

He's Just Not That Into You, 2009

Honey, 2003

Honey 2, 2011

I Think I Love My Wife, 2007

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019

Just Go With It, 2011

Liar, Liar, 1997

Little Fockers, 2010

Looper, 2012

Lucy, 2014

Major Payne, 1995

Marley & Me, 2008

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Meet the Parents, 2000

Mystery Men, 1999

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

The Other Guys, 2010

Robots, 2005

The Rock, 1996

Role Models, 2008

Shallow Hal, 2001

Shark Tale, 2004

A Simple Favor, 2018

Sisters, 2015

The Skulls II, 2002

The Skulls III, 2004

The Skulls, 2000

Stick It, 2006

Trainwreck, 2015

Tremors, 1990

Tremors 3: Back To Perfection, 2001

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004

Tremors 5: Bloodlines

Tremors 6: Cold Day In Hell, 2018

Tremors II, 1996

Unbreakable, 2000

What's Love Got To Do With It, 1992

You Don't Mess with the Zohan, 2008

American Greed, Season 14

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Shrink, Season 1

Snapped, 19-23

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Top Chef Last Chance Kitchen, Season 15-18

IndyCar – Mid-Ohio

Tour de France – Stage 1

Tour de France – Stage 1

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

July 2 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Breeders Cup Challenge

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA – CTMP

IndyCar – Mid-Ohio

Pro Motocross – Red Bud

Tour de France – Stage 2

WWE Money in the Bank

July 3 Tour de France – Stage 2

Indy Car – Mid-Ohio

IMSA – Sportscar Grand Prix

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers*

July 4 Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Growing Up Chrisley, Season 3

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Ukraine: Answering the Call (NBC)

July 5 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France – Stage 4

USA Softball vs. Australia

USA Softball vs. Japan

July 6 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France – Stage 5

July 7 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France – Stage 6

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

July 8 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Trigger Point, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Tour de France – Stage 7

July 9 American Century Championship

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France – Stage 8

Pro Motorcross 2022 – Southwick

July 10 American Century Championship

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles

Tour de France – Stage 9

July 11 Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Curious George, 2006

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 6

The Shallows, 2016

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

July 12 American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Tour de France – Stage 10

July 13 America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)

Doom, 2005

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Make Do & Mend, Season 2

Tour de France – Stage 11

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

July 14 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 1-2, (Peacock Original)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Open Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Tour de France – Stage 12

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

July 15 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Nash Bridges, 2021

IndyCar – Streets of Toronto

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Open Championship – Round 1

Tour de France – Stage 13

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Track & Field Championships

July 16 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA – Lime Rock

IMSA – Toronto – Porsche Carrera Cup

IndyCar – Streets of Toronto

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

MLB All-Star Futures Game

Tour de France – Stage 14

The Open Championship – Round 3

World Track & Field Championships

July 17 IndyCar – Streets of Toronto

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays

The Open Championship – Final Round

Tour de France – Stage 15

World Track & Field Championships

July 18 Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 4-7

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

World Track & Field Championships

July 19 American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Exhumed, Season 2, All Episodes (Oygen)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Tour de France – Stage 16

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Track & Field Championships

July 20 America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Tour de France – Stage 17

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Track & Field Championships

July 21 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 3-4, (Peacock Original)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip S2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Tour de France – Stage 18

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Track & Field Championships

July 22 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – Iowa

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Tour de France – Stage 19

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Track & Field Championships

July 23 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar – Iowa

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Senior Open Championship

Tour de France – Stage 20

World Track & Field Championships

July 24 IndyCar -- Iowa

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

The Senior Open Championship

Tour de France – Stage 21

Tour de France Femmes – Stage 1

World Track & Field Championships

July 25 Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Tour de France Femmes – Stage 2

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Who Do You Think You Are? Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

July 26 American Ninja Warrior, Season 14, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Tour de France Femmes – Stage 3

U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 1

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

July 27 America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Tour de France Femmes – Stage 4

U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 2

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

July 28 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hart to Heart, Season 2, Episodes 5-6, (Peacock Original)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Resort, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Tour de France Femmes – Stage 5

U.S. Swimming National Championships – Day 3

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

July 29 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)

IndyCar – Indianapolis

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Tour de France Femmes – Stage 6

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

July 30 Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island, Season 4, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Indianapolis

Nitro Rallycross – Sweden

IndyCar -- Indianapolis

Tour de France Femmes – Stage 7

WWE SummerSlam