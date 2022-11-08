Ballerina: Keanu Reeves Joins John Wick Spinoff

Production is officially underway on Ballerina, the first film spinoff set in the John Wick Universe. Starring Ana De Armas as the eponymous Ballerina, the Knives Out alumnus will soon be joined in the film by Mr. Wick himself, Keanu Reeves. According to Collider, Reeves is currently on-location in Prague, where the picture is currently filming. Reeves' presence on set makes him the second actor from the primary John Wick films to be confirmed to appear in the splinter project. Earlier Tuesday, Ian McShane was also revealed to be reprising his role as The Continental's Winston in the film.

"We're thrilled to have Ian McShane joining us for a pivotal role in Ballerina," producer Basil Iwanyk said in a statement announcing the casting. "He's been such an integral part of the franchise since the original John Wick. It's been fun to have him on this journey as the Wick universe expands."

What is Ballerina about?

The film will follow Armas' unnamed character, presumably part of Ruska Roma, a group of assassins run under the guise of a dance school by Anjelica Huston's The Director in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The film is being directed by Len Wiseman from a script by Wick newcomer Shay Hatten.

"Having him [Ballerina director Len Wiseman] on board and approaching some of the action design from a slightly different perspective, meaning the set pieces, the character involvement, how and what he wants to do during the action sequences, makes it kind of fresh," Stahelski told THR in a previous interview. "So, we're not just copying ourselves over and over again with gun-fu or something like that. And because the character is different, we're going to get a different take on things. But as far as the level, the competence or the style of action? Yes. I plan to be there to assist whenever I can. And our 87eleven stunt team will be very actively involved in helping Len in all his action needs."

Ballerina and The Continental have yet to set release dates while John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit theaters on March 24, 2023. What other John Wick Universe spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!