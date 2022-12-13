John Wick Spinoff Ballerina Adds The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus

The cast for the first John Wick spin-off film just added another major star to its cast. Tuesday, Lionsgate announced Norman Reedus has been cast in Ballerina, starring opposite Ana de Armas and the rest of the film's star-studded ensemble. The project is currently being filmed in Prague; Reedus is currently shooting his Walking Dead spinoff in France so the geography works out splendidly for his involvement in both projects.

"We're huge fans of Norman, and we're confident that the fans will be just as excited as we are that he's joining the Wick universe," Lionsgate's Erica Lee says about the casting. " He'll make an incredible addition to Ballerina."

Reedus' exact role wasn't revealed, other than the fact he'll appear alongside Wick mainstays Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Anjelica Huston in the film. The movie is being directed by Len Wiseman from a script by newcomer Shay Hatten.

What is Ballerina about?

The film will follow Armas' unnamed character, presumably part of Ruska Roma, a group of assassins run under the guise of a dance school by Anjelica Huston's The Director in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

"Having him [Ballerina director Len Wiseman] on board and approaching some of the action design from a slightly different perspective, meaning the set pieces, the character involvement, how and what he wants to do during the action sequences, makes it kind of fresh," Wick helmer Chad Stahelski told THR in a previous interview. "So, we're not just copying ourselves over and over again with gun-fu or something like that. And because the character is different, we're going to get a different take on things. But as far as the level, the competence or the style of action? Yes. I plan to be there to assist whenever I can. And our 87eleven stunt team will be very actively involved in helping Len in all his action needs."

Ballerina and The Continental have yet to set release dates while John Wick: Chapter 4 will hit theaters on March 24, 2023. What other John Wick Universe spinoffs would you like to see? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!