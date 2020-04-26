The John Wick Twitter Account Has Had It With the Russo Brothers' Absurd Question

✖

The Internet loves to pit Keanu Reeves' John Wick against other action movie characters. Sometimes, these fictional fights lead to great debates online, but other times, people have to admit that some characters just wouldn't be able to stand a chance against the Boogeyman. Yesterday, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo decided to pose the question about the star of Extraction. The new Netflix movie was produced by the brothers and written by Joe Russo, and happens to star Chris Hemsworth. While Hemsworth's Thor could easily give Wick a run for his money, the Internet pretty much collectively agreed that Tyler Rake wouldn't stand a chance. Now, the official Twitter account for the John Wick films is chiming in, and their response is pretty hilarious.

“Who you got in a fight? Tyler Rake or John Wick?,” the Russos tweets. “Is this even a question?,” @JohnWickMovie replied. Many people commented on the post, inclined to agree that John Wick would come out on top in this hypothetical showdown. “All he needs is a pencil,” @gringo_mijo pointed out. “That's never a question. Always John Wick,” @sh_falco added. “That Tyler fella won't survive Mr Wick,” @makatron replied. You can check out the tweet interaction below:

Is this even a question? https://t.co/HDyggl47cA — John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) April 26, 2020

Despite most of the Internet being Team Wick, many people online still enjoyed Extraction. Although, it did receive mixed reviews from critics. Currently, Extraction has a 62% critics score and 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 2 out of 5, calling it "fast and forgettable." The final shot of the film left one character's fate up in the air, which the director recently addressed. Hemsworth has also been sharing some cool behind-the-scenes content, which shows how some of the movie's best stunts were filmed.

Extraction is Sam Hargrave's feature directorial debut, but he's no stranger to big budgets and action thrills, having served as the stunt coordinator and second unit director on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He was also Chris Evans' stunt double for multiple Marvel Studios films. In fact, Extraction is much more of a Marvel Cinematic reunion than folks may realize. Extraction also stars David Harbour and Derek Luke. The former is set to play Red Guardian in the upcoming Black Widow solo film, while the latter played Gabe Jones, one of the Howling Commandos in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Extraction is currently streaming on Netflix.

