Extraction Producers Joe and Anthony Russo Attempt to Start New John Wick Debate

✖

Keanu Reeves' John Wick franchise is now three movies deep, and there's no denying that the character is one of the most badass people in action movie history. Wick's skills have caused a lot of fun debates from people on the Internet, wondering if certain other characters could best Wick in a fight. From Kill Bill's The Bride to Harley Quinn, there has been a lot of heated discussions about who could beat Wick in a showdown. There has also been some fun John Wick fan art created by BossLogic, most recently featuring the Punisher. Well, BossLogic is back and this time he's pitted Wick against Tyler Rake, the character played by Chris Hemsworth in the new film, Extraction. The movie was produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, who are best known for helming Avengers: Endgame. Joe Russo also penned the Extraction script, so it's no surprise to see them sharing the art.

“Who you got in a fight? Tyler Rake or John Wick? @bosslogic #Extraction,” the Russos wrote. Many people commented on the post to share their opinions with most people agreeing that there is no contest. “John Wick, not even a question,” @cinemat2069 wrote. “Sorry but John Wick, dude got a kill with a pencil,” @im.hectic added. “John wick 100%. Tyler is a good fighter but won't win this battle,” @rnyb1982 replied. “I'm a Chris Hemsworth fan but I'm not even sorry... John Wick wins hands down every time,” @fitpro_steve_pt commented. You can check out BossLogic’s image below:

Currently, Extraction has a 62% critics score and 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 2 out of 5, calling it "fast and forgettable." Despite mixed reviews, the movie was left with an ambiguous ending that has the Internet talking. The final shot of the film left one character's fate up in the air, which the director recently addressed. Hemsworth has also been sharing some cool behind-the-scenes content, which shows how some of the movie's best stunts were filmed.

Do you think Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake would stand a chance in a fight against Keanu Reeves' John Wick? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Extraction is currently streaming on Netflix.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.