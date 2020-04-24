Chris Hemsworth Fans Are Impressed With Netflix's Extraction

Netflix may have first delivered audiences original films that were dramas or comedies, but the company has begun raising the stakes in recent years to deliver their subscribers exclusive big-budget spectacles, with Extraction being their latest action-packed experience. Starring Chris Hemsworth and produced by the Russo Brothers, fans were quick to check out the original film in the hours after its debut on the platform, due not only to the passionate fandom for the cast and crew but also due to the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has movie fans around the world looking for any new content they can get.

In the film, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.

While most fans were excited to check out the new film while stuck at home, others were left a little disappointed by the experience. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Extraction, now streaming on Netflix!