Chris Hemsworth Fans Are Impressed With Netflix's Extraction

Netflix may have first delivered audiences original films that were dramas or comedies, but the company has begun raising the stakes in recent years to deliver their subscribers exclusive big-budget spectacles, with Extraction being their latest action-packed experience. Starring Chris Hemsworth and produced by the Russo Brothers, fans were quick to check out the original film in the hours after its debut on the platform, due not only to the passionate fandom for the cast and crew but also due to the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has movie fans around the world looking for any new content they can get.
In the film, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.
While most fans were excited to check out the new film while stuck at home, others were left a little disappointed by the experience. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Extraction, now streaming on Netflix!
Enjoyable Overall
So Extraction is pretty enjoyable overall. Sam Hargrave is good with action (just like most stuntmen turned directors). The screenplay by Joe Russo is inspired by other and better action movies and I wish it was a bit more self aware than it actually is#ExtractionNetflix— Fred (Mr Critical) (@MrCritical_) April 24, 2020
Still Recovering
Still can't get over the "oner" sequence in #ExtractionNetflix— FN-8448 (@Tigu__El) April 24, 2020
Imagine being in your element like that in your first movie as director.
Sam Hargrave is a bad man 😂 😂 😂
Hah! pic.twitter.com/6HdQY1dPd8
Best Action Movie Ever
10/10. Extraction is hands down the best action movie ever. I don't think I blinked once during the entire movie. Gahalyat atay ko.🤦♀️🤣 #ExtractionNetflix pic.twitter.com/xrzA4u6bJA— Nadz 💋 (@Godismysavior__) April 24, 2020
Bring in the Bifrost
THAT KID : Are you gonna leave me????— Vishal S ⎊ #StayHomeStaySafe (@TheVishalPal) April 24, 2020
CHRIS : No I'll take you home.
KID : How?
CHRIS : Heimdall, open the 'bifrost'. 😂🤣 #ExtractionNetflix @chrishemsworth @RandeepHooda @NetflixIndia @netflix @NetflixFilm pic.twitter.com/LFC7tAqJUZ
Best Gift
One of the best & realistic actions. Edge of the seat. This was by far best gift by Netflix in lockdown.
"You Drown Not By Falling Into The River, But By Staying Submerged In It..!"— J.A.R.V.I.S.ツ (@SridharDowneyJr) April 24, 2020
An emotional journey filled with world class action🔥#ExtractionNetflix #ChrisHemsworth pic.twitter.com/m8ZIgOb6Us
Soulless
EXTRACTION— Anthony Papetti (@AnAntLife) April 24, 2020
Hemsworth can’t save this mundane and soulless action film. Biggest problem is that this film does not know how to enjoy itself. It is obssesed with its own violence and never gives an excellent supporting cast time to shine. A step back for action films. On Netflix pic.twitter.com/43tQ8jCNbe
Man on Fire Riff
The brawny, mostly well-staged EXTRACTION, starring Chris Hemsworth and bowing today on Netflix, has one big notable sequence but is largely just a recalibrated, Bangladeshi-set riff on MAN ON FIRE made for guys who buy HD Vision special ops sunglasses from those TV commercials.— Brent Simon (@SharedDarkness) April 24, 2020
Hello Hopper
me when i see Jim Hopper in #Extraction!! pic.twitter.com/V4ftneOuKX— ish (@iShzz) April 24, 2020
Hyped
Only a few minutes into Extraction on Netflix and I’m hyped af. 🔥#Netflix #Extraction— Minister of Food Affairs 🍽👨🏽🍳🇧🇸 (@DaMediaMogul) April 24, 2020
Perfect Action Movie
From some the of the best actors❤️. A perfect action movie#Extraction pic.twitter.com/jzmibfDF6n— Raj mittal (@Rajmitt23278374) April 24, 2020
