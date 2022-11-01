Johnny Depp as Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry New Look Released

A new image from Johnny Depp's new movie shows him dressed as King Louis XV, king of France, looking every bit the part of a French Royal. The film is Jeanne Du Barry, a "historical love story" about the real-life love affair between King Louis XV and his final mistress at the Court of Versailles, Jeanne du Barry. The film is helmed by French director Maïwenn (Polisse; My King) who also co-wrote the script with Teddy Lussi-Modeste. More importantly, the film is Johnny Depp's first big movie role in three years, following the controversy and backlash to his divorce from Amber Heard.

(Photo: Stéphanie Branchu / Why Not Productions)

Jeanne Du Barry co-stars Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair. Maïwenn will also star in the film as Jeanne Du Barry, in addition to directing and co-writing. The film is currently in post-production after a shooting for eleven weeks in both studio stages and actual historical locations in the Paris region, including the Palace of Versailles.

You can read the synopsis for Jeanne Du Barry – as described by Deadline – below:

The drama is freely inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versailles, after Madame de Pompadour. The illegitimate daughter of a seamstress, Jeanne du Barry uses her intelligence and beauty to rise through the ranks of 18th Century Paris high society and Louis XV's Court at Versailles. She becomes Louis XV's favorite companion. Unaware of her status as a courtesan, he regains his appetite for life thanks to their relationship. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court.

Johnny Depp settled his legal matters with Amber Heard in a very public trial that took place in late-Spring/early-Summer of this year. That trial concluded with the final verdict leaning overwhelmingly in Depp's favor (though Heard was also awarded certain victories as well in the ruling). More than anything, the trial seemed to rekindle Depp's viability as a star – something that had been on hold as Hollywood distanced itself from him in the years following his divorce in 2016. Even though Amber Heard is still pursuing legal and/or civil suits against Depp, it seems his career is moving forward – something Depp pledged to do in a statement following his trial:

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together," Depp posted. "We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD"