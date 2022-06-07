Johnny Depp Releases Video and Message to Supporters, Pledging to Move Forward

✖

Last week saw the conclusion to the initial trial wherein Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury in the trial found in favor of Depp, awarding him 10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages as a result, while also finding that Depp also defamed Heard through statements made by his former attorney Adam Waldman, awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages. The pair both released their own statements after the verdict and Depp has now taken to social media to post another, this time thanking his "supporters."

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together," Depp posted on social media, accompanied by a video of him attending his trial and the crowds that appeared outside. "We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD

In response to Depp's latest statement, Amber Heard's attorney also released a statement (via Variety), which reads: "As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward. The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is… be afraid to stand up and speak out."

Depp's previous statement that he released after the verdict writing that "six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled....Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

Heard released her own statement as well, writing at the time: "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," Heard wrote. "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously." A report after the jury's verdict was announced revealed she intends to appeal the decision.

It's unclear what Depp's next move will be. Though it previously seemed like Disney was moving past his involvement in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, a former Disney executive revealed they believed it will absolutely happen sometime in the future.

(Cover Photo by Cliff Owen/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)