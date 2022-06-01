Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s massive trial has finally reached a verdict. The jury came up with their verdict just an hour ago and he results have been read. The jury has ruled in favor of Depp as the ruling came in this afternoon. However, there was a partial ruling for Heard in her countersuit (But not with regards to her defamation claims.) Coverage of the event from casual observers has leaned toward the embattled star in popular culture. Fans poured in daily to see the spectacle on cable news and YouTube. Now, the discussion of everything that’s happened begins in earnest.

A lot of celebrities have found themselves in hot water for posting mocking videos of the Aqauaman actress based on her testimony. In some ways, the media circus surrounding this case has overshadowed the heart of the matter. Both Depp and Heard argue that there was harm done to their character by the other. Now, people will have to digest the findings for themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post where she called herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” From there, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star sued Heard in Virginia for $50 million. She would countersue for $100 million and claim that she was being defamed. The Aquaman star asserts that Depp’s representation harmed her standing by arguing her abuse allegations were an elaborate hoax. In a court of law, things are settled for now.

CourtTV has been front and center in this coverage of the trial as people want information about everything that has transpired. Ethan Nelson, the acting head of the network, gave his thoughts on why CourtTV should be covering the Depp and Heard trial. Basically, if people wanted cogent analysis, the network was more than capable of providing that in ways that YouTube video streams and TikTok snippets might not.

“Court cases that are as high-profile as this one often create a lot of noise, and it can be difficult for viewers to break through these distractions to have a clear picture of the facts, but that’s where we come in,” Nelson wrote in a statement. “Between the camera feed directly from the courtroom and our first-class lineup of talent, Court TV will be the true source of an unbiased, down-the-middle perspective of the trial as it unfolds.”

Are you surprised by this outcome? Let us know down in the comments!