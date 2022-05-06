Petition for Johnny Depp to be Added Back to Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Gaining New Steam

✖

A petition to have Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is gaining new traction with fans. The petition (titled "Justice For Johnny Depp") set a goal of reaching 500,000 signatures; at the time of writing this, it has gotten over 430,000 signatures. The petition was started two years ago by Kimberly Giles, but it's clear that the pop-culture focus on Depp's current trial against ex-wife Amber Heard is sparking an entire new wave of support for Giles' rally cry of support for Depp.

While the Depp vs. Heard case is playing out in a courtroom, it is definitely the court of public opinion that the lawyers for both sides are trying to influence. Depp and Heard are both major celebrity and headliners of major franchises; Depp had Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean and Warner Bros.' Harry Potter prequel series Fantastic Beasts – both of which he allegedly lost due to Heard's allegations of abuse during the last few years. Depp allegedly had upwards of $22 million on the table to star in Pirates 6, until Disney pulled away. Heard stars in Warner Bros. and DC's Aquaman franchise, which made over a billion dollars with its first installment, and is set for a highly-anticipated sequel in 2023. There are petitions for Amber Heard to get dropped form Aquaman 2, as punishment for allegedly defaming Johnny Depp.

(Photo: Disney)

Here's what Kimberley Giles has written in her breakdown of why she launched the "Justice For Johnny Depp" petition:

Johnny Depp has been a phenomenal actor throughout his career. Depp was removed from the movie Pirates of the Caribbean by Walt Disney's Company. This unfortunately is due to his ex wife Amber Heard lying and stating that Depp beat her. It has been proven that he did not hit her, but yet, that she beat on him repeatedly. She hit him with pots and pans 24/7 as if that was okay. This may come as a joke to some, but abuse towards a man or woman is not to be taken lightly. Now that this has come to light, Johnny Depp still has not been redeemed of this false news. Amber Heard ruined Johnny Depp's life as well as career. Johnny Depp has always been one of the greatest actors ever since he started acting around the age of 21. This man NEVER disappoints when he makes a movie, so why continue to keep him from doing Pirates of the Caribbean?? That movie is nothing without him! Please sign this petition to help Johnny Depp get back to what he enjoys and does best. If men get ridiculed for hitting women, and lose their jobs/career, then that's exactly what should be happening to Amber Heard. She is currently working on the 2nd Aqua-man and she should have been dropped from that movie and everything else she is working on as that is not fair to let her continue to have her life when she ruined someone else's. Johnny Depp deserves his life back the way it was before Amber Heard came along, because no actor or actress could ever say this man is not an amazing actor. If you were falsely accused of something you did not do, then there's proof you didn't do it and you still were treated like a bad person, wouldn't you want Justice??

Pirates of the Caribbean films are available to stream on Disney+.