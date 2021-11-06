Pirates of the Caribbean Star Thinks Johnny Depp Should Return as Jack Sparrow

One Pirates of the Caribbean star thinks that Johnny Depp should return as Jack Sparrow. Kevin McNally served alongside the widely-debated actor in all of the franchise’s movies. He talked to Express about how the Depp situation has evolved over time. After his high-profile legal case with his ex-wife Amber Heard, the star found himself on the outside looking in on both Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises. The 65-year-old co-star thinks that maybe there should be a reexamination of the decision to move in a different direction. McNally also wonders what a Pirates movie looks like without the face of the franchise. It could be argued that a lot of people were going to the theater specifically to see the popular actor. At any rate, it doesn’t sound like Disney or Warner Bros. are going to reevaluate their decision any time soon. Check out the actor’s case for bringing Depp back down below:

“I’ve never seen a hint of any dark side to Johnny. I see a great humanitarian and a beautiful human being. I don’t see any impediment for him coming back and playing Jack Sparrow.” McNally began. “I think there was a general feeling that without Jack there is no Pirates franchise. And there’s probably a lot of truth in that. But now there have been questions about that, certainly why not have other Pirate films and certainly then why not have Jack back or Jack playing a different part.”

“I mean I was musing about this the other day and you can easily think of stories in which maybe somebody is looking for Jack and come to Mr Gibbs and say, ‘How would I find Jack?’” He continued, “And so have a whole bunch of people on a trek to find the legendary Jack Sparrow. You can certainly keep those names alive, even in a film that doesn’t necessarily contain the [original] characters too much.”

In a recent press conference, Depp said that he wouldn’t leave being the iconic character. If anyone needs a Captain Jack for their birthday party, he would be happy to oblige.

“I suppose this is the positive side of having, in a strange way, given life to those characters like Captain Jack or whatever character that I was lucky enough to locate and bring to life the beauty of Captain Jack Sparrow,” Depp told the press. “I’ll go to somebody’s house, man, I’ll perform at your kid’s birthday party at this point.”

