Johnny Depp’s Forgotten $100M AI Sci-Fi Movie Couldn’t Be Saved By Christopher Nolan – But You Can Now Stream It for Free

Throughout the early 2000s, Johnny Depp was one of the biggest and most bankable movie stars on the planet. So the idea of putting him into an ambitious sci-fi thriller with Cillian Murphy, Paul Bettany, and Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman, while having the whole thing overseen by Christopher Nolan in an executive producer role, seems like the stuff of box office dreams. Yet this was not always the way things turned out and despite Depp riding the waves of his Pirates of the Caribbean‘s success, the weight of expectation on a 2014 movie far away from the raucous adventures of Jack Sparrow proved too much and ended in disappointment. When Transcendence was released, its timely story of artificial intelligence should have piqued interest, but instead it debuted at number four on the domestic chart and its fate was sealed by a terrible run of reviews from critics.

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Transcendence focuses on Dr. Will Caster (Depp), who is the world’s foremost authority on advancing AI technology and wants to create a sentient machine that has a combination of knowledge and emotion. Caster is targeted by a radical group intent on stopping his progress, and shot with a polonium-laced bullet. In an attempt to save him, Will has his consciousness uploaded into a computer network where his digital self becomes a threat to humanity rather than the savior he wanted to be. This story is one that has just as much relevance right now as it did over a decade ago, with social media and news reports constantly focusing on the newest AI advancement or potential threat to the world. That kind of real-world parallel is something that should have helped the movie tap into an audience, but it just did not provide the kind of sci-fi thrills that cinema audiences were looking for.

Transcendence Struggled to Please Anyone Despite an A-List Cast

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Hollywood has often fallen into the trap of believing a big star name or two on the posters for a movie can help sell tickets. Transcendence became another one of those cautionary tales where a $100 million budget and all the star power in the world doesn’t always equate to a movie that people actually want to watch – or one that pleases those that do. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds a 19% Tomatometer score and only slightly better 37% rating from audiences. The main stumbling block the film seemed to hit was its inability to make anyone care about the story it was trying to tell. Several reviews questioned whether there was any intention of first-time director Wally Pfister to either understand the subject matter he was shooting or attempting to help anyone else understand it either, even if the film was a fine example of the cinematographer’s distinct visual style.

With that kind of brutal assessment, it is perhaps not surprising that the film fell flat in cinemas. By the end of its theatrical run, Transcendence made just $103 million, resulting in an estimated loss of up to $75 million and leading Alcon Entertainment’s president to comment that the company “got its ass kicked” after sinking an additional $40 million into marketing the movie. The film became one of several major flops that Depp starred in around the time, sitting alongside huge flops like The Lone Ranger, Dark Shadows, and Mortdecai. He couldn’t even score a win with a sequel to his $1 billion Alice in Wonderland success, with Alice Through the Looking Glass also losing around $70 million. Although the actor did manage to score hits with Murder on the Orient Express, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, his subsequent legal battles with Amber Heard saw him vanish from cinema screens for several years. In November, he returns in his first high-profile role, playing Scrooge in Ti West’s Ebenezer, which looks like it could end up being an unexpected late 2026 success. Meanwhile, anyone who does want to go and seek out Transcendence can find it now streaming on Tubi.

Have you seen Transcendence? What were your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments.