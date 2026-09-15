Geoffrey Rush Responds to Calls for Him To Reunite with Johnny Depp for Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Pirates of the Caribbean fans have been waiting (mostly) patiently for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, which has been teased for years but is seemingly making little progress. The most recent Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, came out in 2017—a full nine years ago—and there were often doubts about whether the sixth movie would happen. In fact, following the very public court case between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022, there was chatter about Pirates of the Caribbean 6 potentially happening without , at which point many fans made it abundantly clear that they would not be watching if Depp wasn’t returning. Even with that in mind, rumors remain ongoing that the focus will instead be on Margot Robbie’s character.

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However, new comments from Captain Hector Barbossa actor Geoffrey Rush have suggested that a focus on Jack Sparrow is far from off the table, as is, apparently, Barbossa’s return, despite his death in Dead Men Tell No Tales. Specifically, speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Rush said, “I sacrificed myself for my daughter. I don’t want it to be too cheesy and too easy that I come back and go, ‘Give me another payday.’ I respect the scale of the opera that’s almost been created in that 20-year period,” adding that he would be interested in coming back if it meant something like Barbossa haunting Jack Sparrow. “It’ll take good writing, but just to come back and annoy Jack Sparrow for one more go, you know? I’d even say get the fans to write in what they’d like to see happen,” Rush said, in addition to confirming that he still connects with Depp from time to time.

Although Pirates of the Caribbean 6 still feels very much up in the air, these comments from Rush are actually promising, as they suggest he would be open to returning in the right circumstances. Moreover, the actor is completely right; any return, and the rest of the plot for that matter, would have to be well-executed and actually feel worth it, not just for Barbossa but for the entire franchise and any characters involved. Pirates of the Caribbean hasn’t always been smooth sailing, with some movies performing significantly better than others. It’s a gamble to bring the franchise back to the big screen, as much as some fans are begging for it, so the movie should certainly tread carefully when deciding who to bring back and how.

However, it would legitimately be very exciting to see Barbossa and Jack Sparrow together again on screen, as their dynamic was one of the highlights of Pirates of the Caribbean from the very beginning. What’s more, Rush’s pitch would totally work. It’s not like this franchise has ever shied away from the possibility of ghosts, and that would make sense as a next step in Barbossa’s Pirates story. For now, though, it remains to be seen when (and arguably if) Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will happen, what the story will entail, and who will be involved.