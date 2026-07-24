Star-Studded Ebenezer Trailer Spotlights Johnny Depp’s Career (And the Terrifying Ghosts)

When you hear the name Ebenezer Scrooge, one is likely to immediately think of several beloved interpretations of Scrooge and A Christmas Carol, including A Muppet Christmas Carol, Scrooged, and Jim Carrey’s A Christmas Carol among them. Now a new iteration of the classic story is hitting the big screen, and at the center of it is the return of Johnny Depp in the role of Ebenezer. In Ebenezer’s first trailer, Depp’s career of iconic characters gets a major spotlight, as do the film’s genuinely disturbing cast of ghosts, and you can watch the film’s first trailer below.

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The film seems to be fully built around Depp’s portrayal of Ebenezer Scrooge, as the trailer highlights Depp’s immense roster of characters, including Jack Sparrow, Edward Scissorhands, and The Mad Hatter. Depp has once again fully transformed for this role, and while there are certainly hallmarks of the classic Scrooge character, there’s also a layer of lighthearted silliness that ended up being some of the most memorable parts of the trailer. What isn’t lighthearted, however, are the ghosts, who are not only impressive visually but also genuinely creepy. You can watch the full trailer below.

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Paramount Is Going All Out For Ebenezer at Comic-Con

While it may not feel like Ebenezer and Comic-Con immediately go together, Paramount is making a big push for the film, and it started from the very first day of Comic-Con. Depp actually appeared in costume as Ebenezer earlier today, and he interacted with fans around a Christmas Village that Paramount had built in the Gaslamp district. This is the first time that Depp has appeared at Comic-Con since 2018.

It remains to be seen if Depp will appear at any other parts of Comic-Con over the weekend, but between his first appearance and the full trailer reveal, Paramount is looking to take full advantage of the Comic-Con attention. The film hits theaters this Thanksgiving, so getting this kind of a head start on the season is probably a smart move.

It’s not just Depp bringing this classic tale to life, as he is joined by a stacked cast that includes Rupert Grint, Daisy Ridley, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Arthur Conti, Trammel Tillman, Ian McKellen, Charlie Murphy, and Ellie Bamber.

Depp’s last mainstream role was as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018, and after City of Lies and Waiting for the Barbarians, he’s largely been off the radar outside of the Puffins animated projects. Ebenezer is shaping up to be his major comeback, and he has the Marc Webb-directed Day Drinker on deck for 2027 as well.

Ebenezer hits theaters on November 13th.

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