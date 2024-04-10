First Joker: Folie à Deux Trailer Released

It's time to put on a happy face, because the best look yet at Joker: Folie à Deux has arrived. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Pictures officially released the first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux. The film is the sequel to 2019's Joker, which grossed over $1 billion at the global box office and earned a Best Leading Actor Oscar for star Joaquin Phoenix.

This time around, Phoenix's Arthur Fleck will be joined by actress and pop icon Lady Gaga, who has been cast as Harley Quinn. Folie à Deux has repeatedly been teased to be a musical, and now the trailer provides an inkling of what that entails.

What Is Joker 2 About?

Joker: Folie à Deux will be a musical that follows the twisted romance between Arthur Fleck / Joker and Harley Quinn, with a lot of the film believed to be taking place within Arkham Asylum.

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux will also feature appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

Is Lady Gaga Playing Harley Quinn?

Gaga is the latest actress to portray Harley Quinn in live-action, after Margot Robbie portrayed the character in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and The Suicide Squad. With both Harleys existing in separate universes, Robbie has been vocally excited about Gaga's upcoming portrayal.

"It makes me so happy, because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie previously said. "It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

Is Joker 2 in the DC Universe?

Joker: Folie à Deux is technically classified as a DC Elseworlds production, meaning that it exists in a canon outside of James Gunn and Peter Safran's forthcoming DC Universe of movies and Max-exclusive television shows. In a recent post on the social media platform Threads, Gunn revealed his involvement in Folie a Deux, explaining that he did give notes on the finished footage. That being said, Gunn did stress that the Joker sequel is one of the few upcoming DC films being shepherded by Warner Bros. Pictures, given when the film was first put into development.

"Todd had Joker in full swing by the time we came onboard – I've watched and given notes, but it is mostly with WB, where it started," Gunn wrote. "Everything forward in live-action we're involved with."

What do you think of the first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux? Are you excited for the upcoming DC film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 4th.