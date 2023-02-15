Joker 2 Fans Can't Stop Memeing Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Reveal

The first look at the second live-action Harley Quinn has now surfaced. Tuesday evening, Joker: Folie a Deux helmer Todd Phillips shared the first look at Lady Gaga's take on the character, and fans can't get enough. So much so, both the actor and character are trending as fans do their best to meme the reveal. Gaga—an Oscar-winning singer-turned-actor—is the second to play the character behind The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie.

"It makes me so happy, because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie previously said of Lady Gaga taking on the role. "It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

