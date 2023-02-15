Joker 2 Director Reveals First Look at Lady Gaga's Debut as Harley Quinn

Joker: Folie a Deux director and co-writer Todd Phillips is celebrating Valentine's Day in an epic way. On Tuesday, Phillips took to Instagram to share a photo from the set of Folie a Deux, which shows Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck / Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. This provides the first official look at Gaga in her highly-anticipated performance as Harley Quinn, after she seemingly began filming on the DC sequel last month.

What is Joker 2 about?

Directed and co-written by Phillips, Joker: Folie a Deux will be a musical that follows the twisted romance between Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck / Joker and Gaga's Harley Quinn, with a lot of the film reportedly taking place within Arkham Asylum. The film will also feature appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

"I actually think it makes wonderful sense," Beetz said of the film being a musical in an interview last year. "I wasn't really surprised by that Todd has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy. And I can actually see that within myself as well, because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me. I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment. And so, I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He's the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me."

Joker: Folie a Deux is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 4, 2024.

