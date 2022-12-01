Jonathan Majors' Devotion Flying High on Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes has a rating for Devotion. The strange wartime movie is certified fresh on the platform with a 80% on the Tomatometer. Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell are flying high with the tale of the first Black aviator in Naval history. Audiences are enjoying seeing the Kang the Conqueror actor out and about before joining that franchise again next year. For his co-star, he might never leave the cockpit again with his turns in Top Gun: Maverick and this back-to-back. It will be interesting to see how the movie can perform though. One of the big stories of 2022 is how hard its been for non-franchise movies to break through amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing recovery from theaters being closed. Theater boosters have been hopeful that good stories can cut through and this will be a good test of that theory.

Comicbook.com's Liam Crowley actually reviewed Devotion for the site. He enjoyed the dynamic between Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors quite a bit. The film soars on the chemistry of these two stars. Check out a selection from his review of the flick right here.

"Glen Powell takes to the skies for the second time in a matter of months. The Top Gun: Maverick standout stars alongside Jonathan Majors (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) in Devotion, a biographical picture that chronicles the aviation life of Jesse Brown (Majors) during the Korean War," Crowley wrote. "While it does not possess the emphatic energy that beats throughout Top Gun's 131 minutes, Devotion flies on its own thanks to its historical roots, strong chemistry between its leading men, and genuine sense of suspense during some of the most understated aspects of aerial combat."

What Is Devotion About?

Here's what Sony is saying about their recent release: "Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner. Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen."

Have you seen Devotion yet? Let us know in the comments!